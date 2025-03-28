Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 28 (ANI): Hockey Haryana emerged as the champions of the Final Phase of the National Women's Hockey League 2024-2025 as they defeated Hockey Association of Odisha 3-2 in a closely contested encounter here at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Friday.

In the much-anticipated final match for the eleven days long competition, Hockey Haryana proved to be the better one after clinching the title against the Hockey Association of Odisha with a 3-2 win, as per a Hockey India press release.

Ahalya Lakra (8') opened the count on the scoreboard for Hockey Association of Odisha but the crowned champions Hockey Haryana had different plans today. Kajal (12',22') scored a brace for her team, joined by Saavi (44') who also scored one goal for the winning side. Hockey Haryana's defence restricted the opponent from scoring after the first goal till Dipika Barwa (54') again found the gap for the Hockey Association of Odisha in the final moments of the game but fell short when the final whistle was blown. Hockey Haryana remained in the top position throughout the tournament.

"Our team Hockey Haryana has always been known for playing aggressive hockey and that was the only plan today as well. I asked the team to play freely and attacking hockey. We have played against Hockey Association of Odisha earlier also, we know how good they are converting penalty corners, our team put a good show in restricting them today and that was the game changer in today's match" said Dilbag Singh who's representing Hockey Haryana as the Head-Coach in this tournament.

In the other match for 3rd/4th position, Hockey Jharkhand edged past Hockey Madhya Pradesh as they won the game 1-0 to end their campaign with a podium finish. Sweety Dungdung (12') scored the deciding goal of the match for Hockey Jharkhand in the first quarter of the game. (ANI)

