Navi Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI) Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga snapped four wickets as Kolkata Knight Riders produced a disappointing batting effort to be bowled out for 128 by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

Hasaranga lived up to his Rs 10.75 crore price tag as he returned with four wickets for 20 runs in his quota of four overs.

Also Read | Shane Warne Memorial: Former Teammates, World Cricket Greats Pay Tribute to Legendary Spinner at MCG.

The 24-year-old was ably supported by the pace trio of Akash Deep (3/45), Harshal Patel (2/11) and Mohammed Siraj (1/25) after RCB opted to bowl after winning the toss.

KKR batters, on the other hand, paid the price for going for shots too many despite losing wickets at regular intervals at DY Patil Stadium here.

Also Read | IPL 2022: LSG Looking at Their 'Baby AB' Ayush Badoni To Fire Again Against CSK.

The two-time former champions lost six wickets for 57 runs to slip from 44 for 3 to 101 for 9 in 14.3 overs.

Andre Russell was the highest scorer for KKR with a 18-ball 25, while Umesh Yadav (18) and Varun Chakravarthy (10) added 27 runs for the last wicket, the highest partnership for KKR, to provide some respectability to the total.

Venkatesh Iyer was the first to be dismissed with Akash Deep striking on his first delivery, while Ajinkya Rahane's shaky start ended when he was holed out in the fifth over off Siraj as KKR slipped to 32 for 2.

Nitish Rana produced a first-ball six, disposed a low full toss across point, but Akash Deep had the last laugh with David Willey producing a stunning catch to send him back to the pavillion.

With KKR reaching 44 for 3 in the first six overs, it was time for skipper Shreyas Iyer to go as he paid the price for an irresponsible shot, hitting straight to Du Plessis at long-on off Hasaranga.

Despite the match situation, West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine decided to play his shots and lofted Akash Deep over mid-off before top-edging him for a maximum.

However, he didn't last long and ended up giving an easy catch to point fielder off Hasaranga, who dealt another blow in the next delivery, knocking the stumps of Sheldon Jackson with a ripping googly as KKR slumped to 67 for 6 in 9 overs.

Sam Billing, who survived an LBW appeal in his first ball, slammed a six before making his way back to the hut with a miscued pull which was comfortably held by Kohli at long-on.

Big-hitting West Indies all-rounder Russell smashed three sixes and a four in his 18-ball 25 before edging Harshal Patel to Dinesh Karthik.

Tim Southee then mistimed one from Hasaranga to Du Plessis at long-on.

Varun and Umesh hit a couple of fours before the latter was cleaned up by Akash Deep.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)