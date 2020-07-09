Brighton [UK], July 9 (ANI): After Liverpool's Mohamed Salah netted a brace to hand his club a victory, the team's goalkeeper Alisson Becker praised him saying that the Egyptian is always there to help them win games.

Liverpool secured a 3-1 win over Brighton in the ongoing Premier League on Thursday.

"This is Mo Salah, he is hungry. He is always there fighting for a goal, helping the team on the defence phase as well. He is always there to help win some games for us and ready to fight always for the goal. It's his job and he loves to do that," the club's official website quoted Becker as saying.

A double and an assist in the club's win at Brighton moved Salah onto 100 top-flight goal involvements (73 goals, 27 assists) for the Reds, in just 104 appearances.

Becker also admitted that their opponents did "really well" in the match.

"It was a tough match and I think our opponents did really well. They tried to play from in behind and they made some good runs in behind. It was hard work for us tonight but we got the three points and that is the most important thing. The clean sheet didn't come tonight but we fight for the next one," he said. (ANI)

