Christchurch, Apr 3 (PTI) Conjuring up the innings of her life, Alyssa Healy put England attack to sword with a breathtaking 170 that powered Australia to a massive 356 for five in the Women's Cup final here on Sunday.

Healy, who was dropped on 41, toyed with the English attack in her mesmerising 138-ball knock, which is the highest-ever individual score in a World Cup final in both men's and women's cricket.

Adam Gilchrist (149, 2007), Ricky Ponting (140, 2003) and Viv Richards (138, 1979) are the next best.

Healey's opening partner Rachael Haynes (68 off 93) and Beth Mooney (62 off 47) also batted with confidence as Australia put on board the highest team total in a World Cup final in women's cricket and second-highest behind the Australian men's team's effort of 359 for two against India in 2003.

The star Australia wicket-keeper batter forged a 160-run stand with Haynes before sharing 156-runs with left-handed Mooney who was sent in ahead of skipper Meg Lanning to maintain the left and right combination.

A packed and a neutral crowd at Hagley Oval was in for a treat with Healy showing devastating form en route to her second consecutive hundred in the knock-out stage, having scored 129 against West Indies in the semifinal.

Healy flaunted her 360 range of strokes in a sensational effort, scoring runs at will against a bowling line-up that had no answer to her brilliance.

For the major part of her innings, Healy exposed all three stumps to make room for herself and hit bowlers over the mid-off fielder.

Healy never allowed the number one ODI bowler Sophie Eccelstone (1/71) to settle, using her feet against her and other spinners to hit them straight over the in-field.

She also cut and pulled on her way to a fifth ODI hundred and when she was bored hitting the boundaries over mid-off and cover, she moved across the off-stump to play the scoop shot.

Expecting heavy dew in the evening, defending champions England opted to put Australia in to bat.

Australia, the only unbeaten team in the tournament, came out determined to stamp their authority for one last time in the tournament and they certainly did that with the bat.

England limited the damage the last five overs by taking four wickets.

Pacer Anya Shrubsole (3/46) was the only England bowler that ended with respectable figures.

Natalie Sciver, Charlotte Dean and Kate Cross conceded more than 8 runs per over.

