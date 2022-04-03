Gujarat Titans pulled off a remarkable 14-run victory over Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2022 encounter on Saturday, April 2. With this victory, they have now registered wins in both their games in what happens to be a maiden IPL season for them. Shubman Gill set up the foundation for this victory with an 84-run knock off 46 balls and Lockie Ferguson followed it up with a four-wicket haul as Hardik Pandya's franchise maintained their fascinating start to the season. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

Chasing 172, Delhi Capitals openers failed to fire with Tim Seifert (3) and Prithvi Shaw (10) falling within the first four overs. Lockie Ferguson, after dismissing Shaw, got rid of Mandeep Singh as Rishabh Pant's side were pegged back within the first six overs of the game. But Pant stuck around with Lalit Yadav for a partnership of 61 runs, something which threatened to take the game away in Delhi's favour but the latter was run out and that derailed the innings. Pant top-scored eventually with 43 runs off 29 balls but it was not enough as after his and Axar Patel's dismissals in the same over, it was more or less over for Delhi. Rovman Powell and Axar Patel did hold some hope for Delhi Capitals but he failed to fire once again, with Mohammed Shami sending him back to the pavilion for just 20 runs in the 18th over.

Earlier, Gill stole the show with a sensational 84 off 46. The right-hander gave a reminder of his immense talent as he scored runs at a good pace and with ease on a surface where other batters found it hard to hit the big shots. Let us take a look at some stat highlights from the game.

#Shubman Gill struck his 11th IPL fifty

#Rishabh Pant is the first Delhi Capitals player to score 2,500+ runs for the franchise

#Hardik Pandya picked up his first IPL wicket since 2019 when he dismissed Tim Seifert.

Gujarat Titans now would aim to maintain their winning run when they take on Punjab Kings on April 8. Delhi Capitals, however, will like to regroup, focus on the areas they need to work on and take the field against Lucknow Super Giants on April 7.

