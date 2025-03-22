London [UK], March 22 (ANI): Following comprehensive bashing by Australia in the Women's Ashes, right-hand batter Heather Knight stepped down as the England skipper on Saturday after serving in the capacity for nine long years, according to the ICC website.

Since taking charge in 2016, Knight has led England in 199 matches, including a historic home World Cup triumph in 2017 and two other ICC tournament finals.

During her tenure as captain, Knight led England Women to 34 victories, making her the second most successful captain in the team's history.

However, a disappointing campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 and a recent Ashes defeat in Australia has prompted an overhaul. This change comes a day after England Women's head coach Jon Lewis stepped down.

Heather Knight shared her thoughts after stepping down from the captaincy.

"Captaining my country for the last nine years has been the biggest honour of my life, and I will look back on my tenure with an enormous sense of pride. I have loved the challenge of leading the team, but all good things come to an end, and it's time for me to go back into the ranks and focus on being the best batter and teammate that I can be for the team," said Heather Knight, according to England and Wales Cricket Board.

"Winning the ICC Women's World Cup on home turf at Lord's in 2017 will always be a huge highlight, but being a part of the huge steps forward made in the women's game off the pitch brings me just as much pride. I have loved being England Captain, it's been the most rewarding period of my career, but for now I'm excited to focus on my batting and supporting the team and the new captain in the best way I can," the 34-year-old player added.

Knight also expressed her gratitude towards her teammates and fans for supporting her during captaincy.

"Thank you to all the players and staff, who have given it everything along the way - especially Mark, Lisa and Jon, three head coaches that I've loved working with. The people do the job. Thank you to the fans who have supported me and the team through the highs and the lows. Finally, to my friends, family and long-suffering partner Tim, you live the journey with me and I wouldn't be here without your support," the player concluded.

Knight made her debut for the national team in 2010 and, ten years later, became the first England men's or women's player to score an international century in all three formats of the game. (ANI)

