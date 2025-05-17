Imola (Italy), May 17 (AP) Yuki Tsunoda went to the medical center after he crashed heavily in qualifying for Formula 1's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday, bringing out the red flag.

Tsunoda clipped the curb on the inside of a left-hand corner with his Red Bull car and spun into the barrier. The car rolled upside down before landing on its wheels.

Also Read | Why Fans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru are Wearing Virat Kohli’s Test Jersey During RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

Tsunoda was seen walking away from the incident, and a Red Bull team radio message sent to Tsunoda's teammate Max Verstappen described his condition as “OK." Red Bull said Tsunoda was taken to the medical center.

The first session of qualifying resumed a few minutes later after the track was cleared and the barriers were examined.

Also Read | What Happens If RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Is Washed Out Due to Rain in Bengaluru?.

Tsunoda is in his fifth race weekend since being promoted to the main Red Bull team from Racing Bulls in March in place of Liam Lawson. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)