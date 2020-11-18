Melbourne [Australia], November 18 (ANI): Australian coach Justin Langer has revealed the advice he received from Sir Donald Bradman in order to tackle medium pacers in the longest format of the game.

It was in August 1994, when the then 23-year-old Langer had reached out to Bradman to become a successful Test cricketer.

In his letter to Bradman, as cricket.com.au reported, Langer had started off by writing: "I feel a little bit shy about writing this letter, but I felt you may be able to offer me a little advice which may help me achieve my goal of becoming a very successful Test cricketer."

Langer had approached Bradman just a few days prior to the tour of Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The left-handed batsman had asked for the Australian great's advice on how to tackle the medium pacers.

In his letter, Langer had also cited how he had difficulty in facing medium pacers as compared to spinners and genuine pacers.

"As well as giving me valuable technical advice, Sir Donald told me he always played to have fun because he loved cricket. His letter to me is a treasured memory on my study wall. I see it every day when I'm at home," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

In replying to Langer, Bradman in his letter started off by saying: "Thank you for your letter. You flatter me by suggesting that an old octogenarian like my can help you with your cricket".

"You mention specially the medium pacers and the slight problem you have with them. Against them, I always started to move just before the delivery by going slightly back and across. In fact, the main basis of my batting was back play because I think this gives the batsman greater flexibility in many shots and taking the initiative than the forward player who becomes stuck in a grove," Bradman said further while replying to Langer.

Langer had gone on to play 105 Tests for Australia and he is regarded as one of the best opening batsmen to ever play the game.

The left-handed batsman had retired from international cricket in 2007 as Australia whitewashed England in the five-match Ashes series.

Langer ended his career with 7,696 runs in the longest format of the game with 23 centuries and 30 half-centuries. He is currently the coach of the Australian senior cricket team. (ANI)

