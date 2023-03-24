New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Hockey India has congratulated the Odisha government on winning the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Award for Best Hockey Infrastructure during the AHF Congress held in Mungyeong, Korea.

The award was presented for the efforts by the state government to build the world's largest-seated Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela which also houses an Olympic-style Hockey Village.

Also Read | World Athletics Lifts Russia’s Suspension Over Doping but Ban for Ukraine War Continues.

The picturesque stadium, named after Indian freedom fighter Birsa Munda, is built over 50 acres of land inside the Biju Patnaik University of Technology campus in the hockey belt of Odisha. It was built in a record time of 15 months and boasts two FIH approved hockey turfs apart from gymnasiums, a recovery centre and Hockey Village that houses over 200 rooms, an official release said.

With a seating capacity of 20,111 bucket seats, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium remained sold out throughout the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela with spectators thronging the stadium for India and non-India matches. At the recently-held FIH Hockey Pro League too, where India remained unbeaten against reigning World Champions Germany and Australia, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium remained house full.

Also Read | Manchester United Takeover: Finnish Businessman Tables Offer to Buy Red Devils.

In other categories, the Indian Men and Women's Hockey teams too were feted with AHF Best Achievement Awards respectively for their performances in the year 2022-23. Both teams continue to be the highest-ranked Asian teams in the FIH World Ranking with the Indian Men ranked number 4 and Indian Women ranked number 8 in the world.

The Men's team won the Silver Medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, Bronze at the Asia Cup Jakarta 2022 and finished third in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22 and currently remain on top of the pool table in the ongoing season of the prestigious league while the Indian Women's Hockey team created history by winning a Bronze Medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games followed by a sensational title win at the FIH Nations Cup in Valencia, Spain which was a qualifying event for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24.

Former India Captain Ajit Pal Singh, who successfully led the Indian Men's Team to World Cup victory in 1975 held in Kaula Lumpur, Malaysia, was awarded with the AHF Ashwini Award for his outstanding achievements in the sport.

The 75-year-old legend from Sansarpur village in Punjab also has to his credit two Olympic Bronze Medals from 1968 Mexico City Olympics and the 1972 Munich Olympics. Apart from the World Cup Gold, he has won a Silver in the 1973 Amsterdam World Cup and a Bronze Medal in the 1971 Barcelona World Cup.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey congratulated Odisha State Government as well as Indian Men and Women's Hockey Teams and Ajit Pal Singh.

"It is indeed a momentous occasion for us with Asian Hockey Federation recognising the efforts of Odisha State Government who played a major role in successfully hosting the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. The Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium is a precious gift to world hockey by the visionary Hon'ble Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. On behalf of Hockey India, I extend my deepest gratitude and also congratulate the entire work force of Odisha State Government who tirelessly worked towards completing the construction of the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in a record time of 15 months. The AHF Best Hockey Infrastructure Award is a befitting honour for the state's efforts," Dilip Tirkey said, according to Hockey India release.

"I also congratulate the Indian Men and Women's Hockey Teams on winning the AHF Best Achievement Award respectively. There is tremendous potential in both teams and I am sure with the continued support of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Odisha State Government, both teams will continue to achieve desirable results in world hockey. I am also delighted that AHF recognised former Indian Captain Ajit Pal Singh, with the AHF Ashwini Award for his outstanding achievements in the sport. My congratulations to Ajit Pal Singh," Tirkey added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)