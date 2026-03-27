New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday.

During the meeting, CM Dhami invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Uttarakhand and also proposed the inauguration and foundation laying of several important projects.

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The proposed projects for inauguration include the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and the Tehri Pumped Storage Plant. He also proposed the foundation laying of projects like the expansion of Pantnagar Airport and the Banbasa Land Port project.

The Chief Minister stated that the land port being developed at Banbasa in Champawat district, on the India-Nepal border, will boost trade, connectivity, and regional cooperation. He added that its linkage with the Asian Highway will further strengthen international connectivity.

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According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the continuous support and guidance provided by the Central Government towards the development of Uttarakhand.

CM Dhami noted that with this support, the state is achieving new milestones of growth.

The Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for approving Rs 500 crore assistance for Haridwar Kumbh-2027, initiating a feasibility study under the river-linking project by the National Water Development Agency, sanctioning Rs 100 crore for the development of Chauraasi Kutiya in Rajaji National Park, signing an MoU for the Naini-Saini airstrip in Pithoragarh, and extending support for safe helicopter services during the Char Dham Yatra.

He also expressed gratitude for the approvals of key infrastructure projects such as the undergrounding of electric lines in Rishikesh, Champawat bypass, Dehradun Ring Road, and the Dehradun-Mussoorie Road.

As per the CMO, during the meeting, the Chief Minister provided detailed information on the steps taken by the state government based on the Prime Minister's suggestions during his Uttarakhand visit. He highlighted that efforts are underway to develop Uttarakhand as a global wedding destination, with locations such as Chopta, Duggalbitta, Patwadangar, and the Sharda Corridor being developed, while Ramnagar, Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Triyuginarayan have already gained popularity. A dedicated wedding destination policy is also being formulated. (ANI)

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