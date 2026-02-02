Noida (Uttar Pradesh), February 2 (ANI): Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said the veteran Indian midfielder Manpreet Singh asked for a rest himself and is absolutely fit. Notably, Manpreet was not named in the list of 33-member core probable group for the Senior Men's National Hockey Coaching Camp.

When the 33-member core probable group for the Senior Men's Hockey National Camp was announced, the omission of Manpreet, a veteran with more than 400 senior-level appearances for Team India, raised eyebrows. Having performed consistently in Indian colours and been a crucial part of Ranchi Royals' runners-up finish in the Hockey India League (HIL) this year, people wondered why the 33-year-old star was absent from the camp.

Speaking to ANI, Bhola Nath Singh said that Hockey India is focused on long-term planning ahead of the World Cup and Asian Games, targeting Asian Games gold, Olympic qualification, and a long-awaited World Cup podium finish. He stressed that Manpreet is fully fit and requested for a rest.

"Hockey India does everything with long-term planning... The World Cup and Asian Games are coming up, and we need to move ahead with a lot of planning. We have to win gold at the Asian Games and qualify for the Olympics. We need a podium finish in the World Cup because it has been 50-60 years... Manpreet has asked for rest. Manpreet is absolutely fit," he said.

Taking to Instagram, Manpreet himself offered clarity to his fans, saying that since last year's Paris Olympics, he had travelled to various continents worldwide to feature in multiple tournaments, and this hectic schedule prevented him from spending enough time with his wife, and baby girl, who was born last year. Because of this, he had requested a break, with the all-important Hockey World Cup (in August) and the Asian Games (September-October) tournament coming up this year. This request was granted, meaning that he would miss the home leg of the FIH Men's Pro League in February.

The coaching camp is scheduled to be held in Rourkela, Odisha, from February 1 to 7, according to a Hockey India release. The camp will form part of the team's preparations for the upcoming phase of the FIH Men's Pro League, which is scheduled to be staged at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela from February 10 to 15.

The home leg will mark the start of India's first campaign of the year. The squad assembles following the recently concluded Hockey India League, which provided competitive exposure to several senior players while offering younger prospects the opportunity to play alongside some of the finest international players.

The camp will comprise Pawan, Suraj Karkera, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar and Princedeep Singh as goalkeepers.Meanwhile, the defensive unit features Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Poovanna Chandura Boby, Yashdeep Siwach, Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Amandeep Lakra.In midfield, the group includes Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma and Rosan Kujur.

Rounding off the list, the forward line is made up of Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh, Uttam Singh, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage and Maninder Singh. (ANI)

