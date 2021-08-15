New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field said it was an honour for him to attend the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on Sunday.

Olympians, including Neeraj, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu along with two officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) attended the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

"It was an honour to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort today. As an athlete and a soldier, my heart is full of emotion when I see the national flag flying high. Jai Hind," Neeraj Chopra tweeted.

Indian men's hockey player Mandeep Singh said he witnessed the best Independence Day celebrations on Sunday.

"Special day to remember witnessed the best Independence Day celebration," Mandeep tweeted.

Star boxer Maty Kom extended greeting from the Red Fort to her fans and followers.

"My warm greetings to all on the occasion of 75th Independence Day," Mary Kom tweeted.

Sprinter Dutee Chand shared a picture from the event and said it is always a pride to stand near the National Flag.

"It always a pride to stand near to National Flag. Today is very memorable day for me as I am at Redfort attending the 75th Independence Day of India with Honorable PM and all esteemed Guests. Wish you all Happy Independence Day," Dutee Chand tweeted.

PM Modi in his Independence Day Speech applauded the Indian contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and said the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired the future generation.

"The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations," PM Modi said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

PM Modi also greeted the Olympic athletes after the conclusion of his Independence Day speech here at the Red Fort.

Around 240 Olympians, support staff, and SAI and sports federation officials were invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the Ramparts. (ANI)

