Last night Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus played against Atalanta at the Juventus Stadium. The friendly fixture was won by the home team by 3-1 with the likes of Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi and Alvaro Morata scoring goals. Cristiano Ronaldo who was a part of the tie did not score a single goal during the game but made sure to thank the fans for the support they rendered to the team. Ronaldo took to social media and posted a picture of the team together. Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi & Alvaro Morata Score Goals as Juventus Registers 3-1 Win Over Atalanta in Club Friendly Match (Watch Goal Highlights).

"Feeling Good! Thanks for your support," read the caption. The Juventus star also used the caption #ForzaJuve as a part of the caption. Talking about Juventus, they looked in the mood to dominate their opponents right from the start of the game. Within the first eight minutes of the match, Dybala scored a goal. However, at the 18th minute, Atalanta's Luis Fernando Muriel Fruto scored an equaliser. At the 39th minute, Bernardeschi scored a goal and took the home team to 2-1. During the dying minutes of the match, Alvaro Morata scored a goal. Now, let's have a look at the post by Ronaldo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Serie A 2021-22 will begin on August 21, 2021. Juventus will play their first match against Udinese on August 22, 2021, at 10.00 pm. This year the team will be surely looking to win the Serie A 2021-22 title as they lost the same last year.

