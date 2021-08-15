Day 3 of the second Test match between India and England turned out to be quite an entertaining one. The home team was on the driving seat of day 3 with Joe Root's unbeaten knock of 180 runs. Now, we turn to day 4 and in this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that let's have a look at how day three panned out for both sides. As India made 391 runs on the board we had Dom Sibley and Haseeb Hamid making way to the pavilion on 11 and 0 runs respectively. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 Day 3 Stat Highlights: Joe Root Shines As England Take Lead In the Match.

Opener Rory Burns fell one run short of a half-century. Captain Root and Jonny Bairstow were the ones who actually displayed nerves of steel amid the chaos. While root remained not out in the score of 180 runs, Bairstow made 57 runs and steadied the ship. After Mohammed Siraj got rid of Bairstow, Root continued to focus on his batting and looked determined to get past the 391 run mark. Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali scored 23 and 27 respectively, this also acted as a cushion to Root who looked in form. The ended with England getting all out but commanded a 27 run lead over India. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 4 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 4 will be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Day three will start on August 15, 2021 (Sunday) and has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 4 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 4 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of England and fans can watch the IND vs ENG match live on Sony Six/HD in English commentary and Sony TEN 3/HD in Hindi commentary. Tamil and Telugu commentary will be available on Sony Ten 4/HD.

India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 4 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour England, India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 4 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services. For Jio users, live streaming will be available on the JioTV app.

