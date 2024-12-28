Hyderabad, Dec 28 (PTI) Despite enjoying midfield superiority, Hyderabad FC could not cash in on home advantage as their Indian Super League match against East Bengal FC ended in a 1-1 draw here on Saturday.

Hyderabad FC looked the better side on the day, displaying a superb passing accuracy but the Kolkata giants took the lead through Jeakson Singh in the 64th minute before the home team cancelled it out in the nick of time with Manoj Mohammad scoring in the 90th minute.

In another match in Chennai, Bengaluru FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 4-2 with Ryan Williams scoring a brace and Sunil Chhetri also getting on the scoresheet. Laldinliana Renthlei scored an own goal in the 82nd minute.

Irfan Yadwad and Lalrinliana Hnamte were on the scoresheet for Chennaiyin FC.

Hyderabad FC made the first move with the duo of Isaac Vanmalsawma and Joseph Sunny interlinking in the final third in only the second minute to test the EBFC defence. Issac's pass was laid out for Joseph outside the box, but, instead of engaging in further build-up, the latter attempted a shot from distance that was blocked in time.

The home side kept up the pressure in the following few minutes, compelling Hijazi Maher to concede a corner in the 11th minute. As a consequence of that set-piece, Manoj Mohammad pulled off an aerial effort from the centre of the 18-yard box that missed the target on the right side.

What followed thereafter was a controlled effort from both sides with neither of the two being able to produce clear-cut chances.

It took a superb free-kick from Cleiton Silva in the 64th minute to create the move that broke the deadlock. Dimitrios Diamantakos won a foul and Silva stepped up on the ball and discharged an impressive delivery that hit the crossbar, only to find Jeakson Singh pounce upon the rebound and bundle it into the centre of the net to get the visitors ahead, against the run of momentum.

Hyderabad FC dug deep after conceding a goal, making some compelling moves to find the equaliser. Eventually, it required some quick thinking from Correia as late as in the 90th minute to pull his side back after the early second-half setback.

Hyderabad FC had the duo of Lenny Rodrigues and Devendra Murgaonkar coming in as substitutes in the 85th minute and fresh legs swayed the game in their favour, with Murgaonkar making an instant impact through an outside-of-the-box shot that was set up for him by Abdul Rabeeh.

It didn't land on target, but showed that the home side was getting on the offensive, before Correia trusted Manoj by passing the ball to him on the left side of the box when he had an opportunity to bury the goal to cap off a quick attacking move.

Manoj repaid the faith by holding his composure and dispatching the ball into the bottom right corner to rescue a point for his side from this game.

Hyderabad FC will next play Mohun Bagan Super Giant on January 2, while East Bengal FC will clash against Mumbai City FC on January 6.

Bengaluru FC win 4-2

Bengaluru FC (27), reduced the deficit at the top with Mohun Bagan Super Giant (29) to only two points following their 4-2 win against Chennaiyin FC.

Ryan Williams tucked the ball into the net from a cross delivered by Jorge Pereyra Diaz in the 16th minute to give BFC a 1-0 lead.

But the lead lasted only three minutes as Chennaiyin FC were rewarded for their sustained pressure with Irfan turning in the equaliser in the 19th minute. Brambilla orchestrated the goal as he won possession in midfield before he found Irfan with a smart square pass in the penalty area.

In the 43rd minute, Bengaluru FC took the lead through Chhetri. Williams found Chhetri in the penalty area unmarked with a cross and the record goal-scorer didn't make any mistake to head it past Nawaz.

However, Chennaiyin FC clawed their way back right at the stroke of half-time when Gurpreet mis-managed a Lalrinliana Hnamte header following a long throw-in from Bikash Yumnam.

BFC were rewarded when Pereyra Diaz made a timely cut-back to find Williams in the penalty area and the Australian slotted it past Nawaz to put Bengaluru FC ahead in the 69th minute.

In the 82nd minute, Williams' cross was turned in by Laldinliana Renthlei into his own net in the 82nd minute, which gave BFC a 4-2 win.

