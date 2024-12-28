South Africa and Pakistan are currently engaged in a thrilling Test match which is all set to enter the Day 4 on Sunday, December 29. The game is currently poised at an interesting position with both sides still in the game. For South Africa, the match is very important as a win here will secure there place in the final of the World Test Championship for the first time since the inception of the competition. The SuperSport Park, Centurion's pitch has started to show spongy bounce in the fourth innings and despite South Africa having a not so intimidating target of 148 runs in front of them, it now seems challenging. India WTC Final Qualification Scenario: How Can Indian National Cricket Team Qualify for ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Summit Clash? Check Team India's Chances After Defeat In Pink-Ball Test in BGT 2024-25.

Pakistan have been in a poor run of form in Test matches in the recent past. But they made a comeback at home against England and they will look to go all out against South Africa on Day 4 to secure a result in their favour. Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shahzad have been spot on with their lengths so far dismissing the likes of Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton in no time. With South Africa still having a lot to cover and Naseem Shah yet to bowl, Pakistan will back their chances. Although South Africa have been used to facing conditions like this and they have a deep batting lineup.

Considering the gravity of the match, fans will like to get a complete action on Day 4 of the SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 at Centurion. Rain has interrupted on Day 3 and caused frequent suspensions of play. They are eager to know whether it will rain during SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Day 4. They can get the entire information here. Rahmat Shah Registers Afghanistan's Highest Individual Score in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024.

Centurion Weather Updates Live

Yes, there is bad news for the fans as there is a chance of rainfall during the SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Day 4 at the SuperSport Spark centurion. Storms are going to continue and there is a 21-54% chance of rainfall during Day 4. There will be heavy winds as well and fans can expect frequent interruptions on Day 4 like Day 3 at the SuperSport Park. It will also remain overcast throughout the day. Although with still two days remaining in the Test match, it is expected that enough time can be squeezed for a result.

