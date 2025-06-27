Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) The Hyderabad Heroes finished at the top of the points table at the end of the league stage of Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League after a commanding 31-7 win over Delhi Redz, here on Friday.

The Heroes came out firing, scoring in the first minute through Sukumar Hembrom before Terio Tamani converted.

Sambit Pradhan, Joji Nasova and Lautaro Velez added tries, with Manuel Moreno sealing the win later on.

In the second match, the Mumbai Dreamers gave their fans something to cheer about, beating the Bengaluru Bravehearts 26-14 to sign off with their first win of the season.

In Saturday's semi-finals, Hyderabad Heroes will face Delhi Redz again, while Chennai Bulls take on Bengaluru Bravehearts.

