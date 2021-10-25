London [UK], October 25 (ANI): Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes on Monday was added to the England men's Test squad for the Ashes tour of Australia.

Stokes, who has been given the all-clear by his consultant and the ECB medical team to resume training following his second operation on a fractured left index finger, will depart with the Test specialists and the Lions on November 4.

Also Read | PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The 30-year-old is ready to return to competitive cricket following his break from the game at the end of July to prioritise his mental wellbeing.

"I had a break to prioritise my mental wellbeing and I got my finger sorted," said Stokes in an official release issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online: Get Free TV Telecast of AFG vs SCO, Group 2 Super 12 Match of ICC Men's Twenty20 WC With Time in IST.

"I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I'm ready for Australia," he added.

Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Ashley Giles, added: "Following a very successful operation on his finger and several conversations over the last few weeks between Ben and I, our medical staff and his management team, Ben called me to say he was ready to return to cricket and was excited about the prospect of playing a significant role in the Ashes series."

"Time and time again, Ben has demonstrated how important he is to the England team and having him available for the Ashes series is excellent news for all of us and, in particular, Chris (Silverwood), Joe (Root) and the rest of the players," he added.

The Ashes will begin on December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)