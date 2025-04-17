Jeddah, Apr 17 (PTI) It would not be way off the mark to call Nico Hulkenberg the unluckiest driver on the current Formula 1 grid with the 37-year-old German yet to land a podium in 231 starts and 15 years since his debut.

He has one pole position to his name and three fourth places finishes but a podium has eluded him. Back in 2012, Hulkenerg was leading the rain-hit Brazilian Grand Prix until a collision with Lewis Hamilton pushed him down the grid, dealing a body blow to the gut.

However, luck has been on his side when it comes making comebacks in the cut throat world of Formula 1. His career could have been over after the 2019 season but he was able to make a return twice in the post COVID-era to fill in for drivers down with the virus.

His consistency and skill paved the way for a full time seat from the 2023 season onwards and now he is contracted to stay with Kick Sauber at least till the 2026 season.

Hulkenberg is now among the veterans on the grid but the only one who has never been able to climb up the podium.

Does that bother him and does he still think about Brazil 2012?

“No, I do not think about 2012 Brazil anymore. That's, you know, behind me and obviously quite in the past. What keeps me going? I mean, I think I have one of the best jobs in the world. I love what I do, so, you know, it's pretty easy and straightforward,” Hulkenberg said in a response to a PTI query ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Having been part of the now defunct Force India F1 team, Hulkenberg has been to India multiples times. He raced for Sauber in the last Indian Grand Prix held in 2013.

With the sport dealing with a record number of 24 races since last season, the travelling load has only increased on teams and drivers. With many other countries expressing a desire to host the high-profile race, the calendar could be crowded further.

Considering the gruelling schedule, would Hulkenberg want to return to India in the foreseeable future?

“I don't think the schedule allows that anytime soon,” pat came the response from the soft-spoken driver.

Hulkenberg started the season on a promising note but has finished out of points in the last three races. He is hoping that the car performs on a high-speed circuit like Jeddah.

“We have had four races. This track is obviously a lot more like Suzuka, you know, fast flowing, and the new tarmac, and I think the car just feels a little bit happier on that compared to Bahrain (last race), which is obviously quite a unique track. It's a lot more stop-and-go, a lot more low speed,” he added. PTI

