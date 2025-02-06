New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The owners and representatives of a host of I-League and Indian Women's League (IWL) clubs, on Monday, February 3, 2025, had a meeting with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey and his team of senior officials in the capital to discuss the way forward for Indian football.

AIFF Secretary General Anilkumar, Treasurer, Kipa Ajay, and DSG Satyanarayan M were present. The meetings were attended by nine I-League and four IWL clubs, as per a press release from AIFF.

The meeting discussed at length about next season's fixtures, calendar, promotion of the leagues, broadcasting and release of national team men and women players for longer camps.

After detailed discussion, the clubs and the AIFF unanimously agreed that all efforts should be made to enhance the standard of the I-League and the IWL and release of players for national duty.

Real Kashmir FC owner Arshad Shawl said, "We had a positive and collaborative meeting with the AIFF President, where the clubs discussed the current I-League matches, the way forward for the 2025-26 season, and improve the overall footballing ecosystem in India. The clubs made a number of suggestions with regards to enhancing the efficiency of the I-League, and developing football at the grassroots levels. We remain thankful to the AIFF President Shri Kalyan Chaubey that most of these suggestions were accepted, and we look forward to working with the Federation to make things better."

Inter Kashi FC president Prithiijit Das said, "The AIFF President, for the first time, has spent long hours listening to the clubs and their problems. He has assured us to address everything in detail, and chart a better plan for the fixtures, in order to make the league more sustainable for the clubs."

AIFF Secretary General Anilkumar said: "We had a successful and fruitful meeting. This will go a long way in football development and long-term planning of the I-League and the IWL. I am confident the clubs and the AIFF will work together for achieving this target." (ANI)

