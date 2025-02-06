As a precursor to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India and England are clashing a three-match ODI series, with the first encounter taking place in Nagpur. The ODI series would have been a perfect training ground for veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja looking to gain form, with the view of fine-tuning the XI for the marquee events. On the toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed the playing XI for India national cricket team sans Virat Kohli. Fans wondering why Kohli is missing from IND vs ENG 2025 ODI can read below. IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Toss Report and Playing XI: Virat Kohli Misses Out As England Opt To Bat; Harshit Rana, Yashasvi Jaiswal Handed One-Day Debut.

Why is Virat Kohli missing out on IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025?

Ace batter Kohli recently played for Delhi in their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 tie against Railways and looked in good health, making him a surety for the ODI playing XI against England. However, Sharma informed the broadcasters that Kohli showed signs of knee pain on Wednesday night, which led team management to exclude the former captain from India's playing XI in the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025. Before the toss, Kohli was seen walking around the field with a heavily strapped knee, which raised concerns about the cricketer's fitness. IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025, Nagpur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Match at VCA Stadium.

India will hope that Kohli regains full fitness and takes the field in either the second or the third IND vs ENG ODI 2025, and spends time in the middle ahead of the all-important ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

