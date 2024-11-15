New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially asked for a written explanation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over its decision not to send the Indian team to Pakistan for next year's Champions Trophy, reported Geo News.

The development comes after BCCI verbally informed the ICC of its decision not to send the team to Pakistan for next year's marquee event.

In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requested the ICC to provide a copy of India's response, sources told Geo News.

"In case of receiving a written reply, Pakistan may seek substantial evidence supporting the reasons," sources told Geo News, adding that the ICC would then have to take a final decision about India after reviewing those reasons.

The sources also informed Geo News that if India fails to provide "proper reasons" for not travelling to Pakistan, then they would be asked to travel to the country to participate in the tournament.

In case India refuses to travel to Pakistan for any reason, then another team may come in as a replacement for the mega event, the sources further added.

Pakistan are the defending champions of the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy. Amid the uncertainty over India's participation and the schedule of the tournament, PCB revealed that the trophy tour for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off from Islamabad on November 16.

India has firmly held the stance of not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, citing 'security concerns'.

Earlier this year, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla stated that India would travel to Pakistan only if the Government of India permitted it.

Last year, Pakistan hosted the Asian Trophy, but it was held in a hybrid model, with India playing its matches in Sri Lanka.

Hosting the Champions Trophy in a hybrid model is also on the cards, but last week, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi claimed that there have been no talks about hosting the tournament in such a fashion.

Earlier this week, sources reported that South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerged as possible venues for hosting the Champions Trophy in 2025 if Pakistan pulled out at the last moment.

If the tournament is shifted, there are also chances that Pakistan could withdraw from the tournament if ICC moves the tournament to a neutral venue, according to recent reports. (ANI)

