The Portugal National Football Team will be back in action as they are all set to take on the Poland National Football Team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Portugal haven't lost a single match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 campaign. Portugal were knocked out by the France National Football Team in the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals. Portugal looked in good touch but were held for a goalless draw in their last Nations League match against the Scotland National Football Team. Portugal are at the top group with three wins in four matches. Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Sporting Lisbon CP! CR7 Namesake Enrolls For Portuguese Football Club’s Academy.

Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes and other Portugal players alongside Cristiano Ronaldo are in form. This will be a home game for Portugal but will not be an easy outing against Robert Lewandowski's Poland. In their last four games played, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have secured victory in three matches. But the story has been very different for Robert Lewandowski and Poland who only have secured a single win and will looking desperately for their second.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in decent form for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr and was also spotted training alongside his Portugal teammates ahead of the Portugal vs Poland Nations League 2024-25 match. Ronaldo has always been beneficial for the Portuguese final third. Cristiano Ronaldo Captures Quinas De Ouro Gala 2024 in Style With Special Glasses, Says 'See the World Through My Eyes!'

Roberto Martinez will be looking to add CR7 to Portugal's first squad because of his ability to find spaces in the opponent's defence. Ronaldo was recently honoured as the 'Outstanding Ambassador of Portugal' for completing 200 international appearances for the Portugal National Football Team.

