On this day (November 15) in 2023, Virat Kohli achieved the unthinkable during India's ICC Men's World Cup 2023 semi-final clash against New Zealand and registered a record-breaking 50th One-Day International (ODI) hundred in front of his idol Sachin Tendulkar, and a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium. Kohli produced his fiftieth ODI hundred in a high-pressure match, where India national cricket team were up against the odds, having been ousted by New Zealand several times in knockout matches. On This Day in 1989 16-Year-Old Sachin Tendulkar Made His Debut in International Cricket Against Fearsome Pakistan Bowling Attack, Fans Recall Star Indian Batsman's Iconic Moment.

After equalling Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons (49) during the IND vs SA WC 2023 match, Kohli came out with a purpose and battled the heat and humid conditions in Mumbai and slammed a chanceless ton against New Zealand to set a new benchmark.

Kohli reached the landmark century in 106 balls, laced with eight fours and a solitary six after which the ace batter acknowledged the maestro, who was seated in the stands.

Virat Kohli Slams 117 vs New Zealand In WC 2023 semi-final

About the match, Kohli's 113 combined with Shreyas Iyer's speedy 105 and Shubman Gill's unbeaten 80, India put a mammoth 397 for four on the board. In reply, New Zealand managed 327 after resistance from Daryl Mitchell, who scored 134 off 119. Mohammed Shami derailed New Zealand's batting scalping an impressive seven-fer, helping India qualify for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Final.

