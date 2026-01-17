Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], January 17 (ANI): Fighting half-centuries from opener Vaibhav Suryvanshi and Abhinav Kundu have helped India to post a decent total of 238 runs against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on Saturday.

After Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field, a controversial moment happened when Indian captain Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh vice-captain Zawad Abrar avoided the customary handshake, which drew attention amid the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026 fiasco between BCCI and BCB.

India were off to a poor start as they lost captain Mhatre (6) and Vedant Trivedi for a golden duck during the third over, which Al Fahad bowled. During the eighth over, opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed 15 runs against Iqbal Hossain Emon as India reached 42/2.

Spinner Md Azizul Hakim Tamim then removed struggling Vihaan Malhotra (7) during the fifth ball of the 10th over. After the end of the first power play, India scored 53/3.

The 14-year-old Suryavanshi reached his fifty in 30 deliveries during the 13th over. At the age of 14 years and 296 days, Suryavanshi also became the youngest to register a 50-plus score at the Men's U19 World Cup.

After the end of 20 overs, India made 94/3. During the second ball of the 27th over, Iqbal Hossain Emom broke the crucial 62-run stand between Abhigyan Kundu and Suryavanshi.

Iqbal dismissed the 14-year-old opener for 72 runs off 67 deliveries, including six fours and three sixes. After scoring 72 runs, Suryavanshi became the seventh Indian batter to score 1000 or more runs in Youth ODIs.

India kept on losing wickets as Iqbal Hossain removed Harvansh Pangalia for just two runs during the 29th over asIndia crawled to 123/5.

Abhigyan Kundu and Kanishk Chouhan stabilised the India innings, reaching 152/5 at the end of the 33rd over.

However, Azizul Hakim Tamim broke the 54-run stand after he dismissed Kanishk Chouhan during the fifth ball of the 36th over. Chouhan made 28 runs off 26 deliveries, including four boundaries.

Kundu made his fifty in 82 deliveries as India reached 184/6 in 37 overs. After the 39th over, rain interrupted and eventually shortened the match to 49 overs per side.

After the resumption, Bangladesh bowler Sheikh Paevez Jibon removed RS Ambrish for just five runs as India crawled to 194/7 in 40 overs.

During the last ball of the 47th over, Al Fahad ends Kundu's stay at the crease. The Indian batter played a fighting knock of 80 runs off 112 deliveries, including four boundaries and three sixes.

India were bundled out for 238 runs in 48.4 overs after a fantastic five-wicket haul from Al Fahad. He registered the magical figures of 5/38 in 9.2 overs. (ANI)

