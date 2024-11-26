New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Indian Golf Union (IGU) is likely to host some Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) tournaments in 2025 and 2026 respectively, the federation said on Tuesday.

With excellent support from global bodies like the International Golf Federation (IGF), the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (R&A) and the APGC, the IGU has also been working hard to get funding from Olympic Solidarity programme.

The IGU has already sent presentations and initiated necessary paperwork in this regard.

It has also received a boost by getting complete voting membership in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), which means a lot of government support for golf.

"We have asked the APGC to give us events to host and will keep pressing them," said Brijinder Singh, the IGU president.

"Our pitch at recent international events like the Asian Amateur Championship has received favourable support to host Asia-Pacific events in the next year or two. That would mean our golfers will be able to play top competitions at home and reap the benefits of home advantage."

The IGU is also the custodian of the Indian Open, a USD 2 million event on the DP World Tour (European Tour).

"We have had very strong fields in the last couple of years, and we have already begun preparing for them in early 2025 and have been in touch with many top stars. The response from the sponsors like Hero is also terrific," said the IGU official.

The IGU has been working to promote golf in the North East.

"We are working with the Tourism Ministry of Assam and taking events to the North East, and are going to have a promotional tournament in Jorhat. Basically, we are using the sport of golf to promote tourism for the first time in India.

"Also, with a focus on taking the sport to more people, one of our other big successes, which has been well appreciated, is taking golf to schools in a pilot project," said Singh.

"Our National Development Manager has reached out to schools and sensitised 10,000 students, and about 2,500 of them have got a feel of the game."

That, combined with the revamping of the National Golf Academy of India (NGAI) and India's inclusion into the Confederation of Professional Golf (CPG), has marked significant advancements in professional training and recognition.

"Tremendous support in the form of funds and coaching support has given a conflict-free and harmonious environment which has seen a resolution of all legal issues of the past," he said.

"We have seen that good relationships with international bodies and other national federations have yielded great results. The past couple of years have been spent in strengthening that.

"We have received requests not only to send players and teams for competitions but also referees and officials to conduct events. That experience adds to the quality of events in India."

The IGU has been getting invitations to send golfers for various events to countries like Australia, South Africa, Singapore and so on.

"In addition, we have a structure to send teams for top global and Asian competitions," said Singh.

"The success of Avani Prashanth, Kartik Singh, Mannat Brar, Zara Anand and others at the amateur level has meant more competition. These players, as also others, will turn professional in the near future."

The IGU, which has worked closely with the sports ministry, the Sports Authority and the IOA, is looking at sending Indian golfers to at least 12-15 events in 2025.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)