Pep Guardiola’s reign at Manchester City has been largely trouble free and it is for the very first time that the Spaniard finds himself in duress. His side has lost the last five matches in all competitions, a first in his long career. While injuries have played a part, the expensive team looks devoid of any confidence at the moment. They face Dutch side Feyenoord in the Champions League next, a tie they have to win any cost. Feyenoord has won twice and lost twice so far in Europe but they feel this game is there for the taking. Premier League 2024–25: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Thomas Soucek Score As West Ham Stun Newcastle United 2–0 With Away Victory.

Rodri is a major miss for Manchester City but one they have to do with for the whole season. Ruben Dias and Oscar Bobb are the other key players out due to fitness issues. Erling Haaland will lead the attack with Kevin de Bruyne as the playmaker behind him. Savinho and Jeremy Doku are the automatic picks for the wide player position.

Hugo Bueno, Ibrahim Osman, Jordan Lotomba, Ayase Ueda, and Santiago Gimenez are the players Feyenoord will have to do without in this tie. The visitors line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Julian Carranza as the striker and Hawng In-beom as the no 10. Igor Paixao and Anis Hadj-Moussa with their pace will look to trouble the City backline.

When is Manchester City vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City will want to end their losing streak in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 when they host Feyenoord at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England on November 27, Wednesday. The Manchester City vs Feyenoord Champions League 2024-25 match has a start time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Manchester City vs Feyenoord match viewing option below. Mohamed Salah Provides Latest Update on His Liverpool Contract Situation Amid Transfer Rumours, Says 'I'm More Out Than In' (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season. UCL matches will be available for live telecast on the network. The Manchester City vs Feyenoord match is likely to be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD channels. For the Manchester City vs Feyenoord online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UCL 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. For online viewing, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app. The live streaming of the Manchester City vs Feyenoord UCL 2024-25 football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Manchester City may be lacking believe currently but this game could mark the reversal in their fortunes.

