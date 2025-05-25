Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 25 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni remained coy about his future in professional cricket but expressed satisfaction after CSK wrapped up their season with a commanding 83-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

"It's good. I wouldn't say today was housefull, but a decent number of crowd. Good to finish on a winning note. This was among the perfect performances," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

The five-time champions put on a show with both bat and ball, posting a mammoth 230/5 before dismantling GT for 147.

For CSK, the game was a comprehensive all-round display, including sharp work in the field.

"This was one game where the catching was also good," the 42-year-old noted.

The legendary captain, however, kept fans guessing about whether he would return next season.

"It depends. I have four or five months to decide. It's professional cricket; you have to be at your best. It's not just about performances. What's important is to see how much hunger you have. I have enough time to decide," he explained.

"I'll go back to Ranchi. I'm not saying I'm done; I'm not saying I'm coming back. I have the luxury of time," he added.

Reflecting on the season, Dhoni mentioned the initial concerns around batting, especially with CSK playing four of their first six matches in Chennai.

"We won the toss and chased. In the second innings, we were under a bit of pressure. So I was more worried about the batting department. Now everybody has contributed," he said. (ANI)

