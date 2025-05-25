Star Chennai Super Kings batter Dewald Brevis was named the man of the match for his monstrous display with the bat during the GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Dewald Brevis scored 57 runs off just 23 balls, coming in to bat at no. five. His innings came at a powerful strike rate of 247.83, with four 4s and five 6s. He scored his fifty in just 19 balls. It was due to his aggressive batting, CSK could post a total of 230/5 during the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match. CSK won the match by 83 runs. Dewald Brevis Smashes Joint-Second Fastest Fifty for Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During GT vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Dewald Brevis Scored Fifty Off 19 Balls

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)