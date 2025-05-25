Chennai Super Kings star batter Dewald Brevis smashed the joint-second fastest half-century for his side in Indian Premier League history. The right-handed batter achieved this milestone during the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. Brevis slammed a 19-ball half-century against Gujarat, which guided his side to a monstrous 230/5 in 20 overs. The CSK star got dismissed after scoring 57 runs off 23 deliveries. Brevis joined an elite list including Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube. Rashid Khan Equals Mohammed Siraj’s Unwanted Record of Most Sixes Conceded in Indian Premier League Season, During GT vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Dewald Brevis Smashes Joint-Second Fastest Fifty for CSK in IPL

Fastest IPL Fifty for CSK 16b - Suresh Raina v PBKS (2014) 19b - Dewald Brevis v GT (2025)* 19b - Moeen Ali v RR (2022) 19b - Ajinkya Rahane v MI (2023) 20b - MS Dhoni v MI (2012) 20b - Ambati Rayudu v MI (2021) 20b - Shivam Dube v KKR (2023) pic.twitter.com/VOMTjuEEth — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) May 25, 2025

