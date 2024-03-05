Dubai [UAE], March 5 (ANI): In a historic first, South Korea will host their first ever ICC Pathway Event, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced Indonesia, Samoa and SA as the hosts for the 2024 East Asia Pacific (EAP) ICC Pathway Events.

"Indonesia, Samoa, and South Korea announced as hosts of 2024 East Asia Pacific (EAP) ICC Pathway Events. The packed schedule sees all ICC EAP Associate Members taking place in at least one event. South Korea hosting their first ever ICC Pathway Event, on the 10th Anniversary of cricket's inclusion in the 2014 Asian Games held in Incheon, South Korea," ICC said in an official statement on Tuesday.

"The year 2024 sees the EAP host four ICC Pathway Events across Senior Men's, U19 Women's, and U19 Men's. The bumper year will see all nine Associate Members of the EAP participate in at least one event, as each team strives to take the next step in qualification to the ICC World Cup, in the respective formats," the statement further read.

Starting in Indonesia, Bali will play host to the second-ever ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier. The inaugural event, also hosted in Bali in 2022, saw Indonesia successfully qualify for their first-ever ICC World Cup, a special memory for all involved.

"I feel proud whenever I represent my country and I know how it feels to win this qualifier and go to an ICC World Cup. It is difficult to achieve success at this level and it is important not to waste the opportunities we are given. The Indonesian coaching staff and team are well prepared for this event, and I am excited to see the next generation play. I wish all teams much success and look forward to seeing top-level cricket at my home in Bali," Wesika Ratna Dewi, former captain of the Indonesian Women's under-19 team said.

"Hosting two international cricket tournaments in Samoa not only shows the nation's commitment to sporting excellence but also provides growth opportunities for both Samoa as a country and Samoa Cricket as a sports organisation," Sala Stella Siale Vaea Tagitau, General Manager of Samoa Cricket said as quoted by ICC.

"These tournaments serve as a motivating force and inspiration in fostering community unity through more people participating in cricket, increasing fans and commercial partners, promoting tourism, and empowering our youth with invaluable cricket skills, cultural experiences and friendship. Through these events, Samoa emerges on the global stage, reinforcing its stature as a vibrant sporting destination while propelling Samoa Cricket to unprecedented heights of success and recognition," Tagitau said. (ANI)

