Kolkata, Mar 3 (PTI) All-rounder Shrikant Mundhe continued his imperious form with a century as Nagaland posted 276 for 5 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy plate group match against Mizoram at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday.

Fresh from his double century against Arunachal Pradesh in the last match, Mundhe slammed 123 (226 balls; 13x4, 3x6).

Put in to bat, Nagaland lost their opener Sedezhaile Rupero (3) cheaply but Mundhe, who came to bat at No. 3, steadied the ship, stitching crucial partnerships with Yugandhar Singh (49) and Hokaito Zhimomi (71).

With Singh, he stitched 65 runs, and then after the cheap dismissal of skipper Rongsen Jonathan (15), Zhimomi extended a fine helping hand. The duo put together 131 runs for the third wicket.

Nagaland lead the Plate group table with 13 points, three points clear of Manipur after two rounds.

Brief Scores:

At Videocon Academy: Arunachal Pradesh 196 from 62.2 overs (Akhilesh Sahani 62; Ashutosh Aman 4/51, Sakibul Gani 3/50). Bihar 76/6 from 26.1 overs (Vikrant Singh 33, Nabam Abo 4/20). Bihar trail by 120 runs.

At Eden Gardens: Nagaland 276 for 5 from 90 overs (Shrikant Mundhe 123, Hokaito Zhimomi 71, Yugandhar Singh 49) vs Mizoram.

At Jadavpur University Second Campus: Sikkim 337 for 7 from 90 overs (Liyan Khan 156 batting, Ankur Malik 63 batting, Palzor Tamang 43) vs Manipur.

