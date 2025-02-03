New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Indian basketball achieved a historic milestone today with the launch of the InBL Pro U25 Season 1 at the Tyagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi.

The event saw the Chairman and Founder, InBL Pro Rupinder Brar declare the league open in the presence of Basketball Federation of India President Aadhav Arjun and Bollywood stars Disha Patani and Rannvijay Singh, InBL Pro press release stated.

Speaking at the launch, Basketball Federation of India President Aadhav Arjuna remarked as quoted by the release, "The InBL Pro Season 1 is a testament to the growth and potential of basketball in India. By integrating international talent with homegrown players, we are laying the foundation for the sport's success. This league will inspire the next generation and showcase India's capabilities on the global stage."

The inaugural match will feature Chennai Heat taking on Hyderabad Falcons, kicking off the league stage where they will face Punjab Warriors, Delhi Dribblers, Mumbai Titans, and Gujarat Stallions in a round-robin format until February 24. The top four teams will advance to the Semi-Finals on February 28, culminating in the Final on March 1 at the prestigious Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Each of the six teams will comprise 12 players, evenly split between Indian and international athletes. To further nurture young talent, teams have the option to include two mentor players (over 25 years old) to provide valuable experience and leadership on the court.

The league will showcase some of India's brightest basketball prospects, including Sahaij Sekhon, Gurbaz Sandhu, Pranav Prince, Arvind Kumar, Kushal Singh, Harsh Dagar, and Arvinder Singh, alongside former NBA G-League player Princepal Singh. They will compete alongside experienced international stars, such as former NBA player Lamar Patterson, as well as Jock Perry, Lachlan Barker, and Uche Dibiamaka, elevating the level of competition, the release stated.

A unique feature of the InBL Pro is the introduction of the Rapid League format, first seen in New Zealand, designed to accelerate player development. This format features four fast-paced quarters of four minutes each, with no timeouts allowed, ensuring high-intensity action and increased playing opportunities for all squad members. To further promote homegrown talent, only three international players will be permitted on the court at any given time, it added.

Rupinder Brar, Chairman and Founder, InBL Pro, emphasized the league's vision, stating, "The InBL Pro Season 1 is a transformative step for basketball in India. This league provides a dynamic platform for emerging players to compete alongside international stars while delivering thrilling action for fans. The Rapid League format ensures that every player gets a chance to contribute, fostering greater growth and engagement in the sport."

Excitement for the league was further amplified by Bollywood star Rannvijay Singh, who shared his enthusiasm said, "Basketball has always been a sport of energy and passion, and InBL Pro is set to take it to the next level in India. It's incredible to see the mix of young Indian talent and global superstars competing together. I am sure basketball fans across the nation will enjoy this league." (ANI)

