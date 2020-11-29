Sydney [Australia], November 29 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday added another feather to his prestigious cap as he completed 22,000 runs in international cricket.

Kohli achieved the feat against Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Playing in his 250th ODI, the right-handed batsman was 78-run away from the milestone mark before the game. Kohli now has 11,977 runs in ODIs, 7,240 in Tests, and 2,794 in T20Is.

Kohli always regarded as the chase-master has the best average among batters while chasing the target in limited-overs.

The 32-year-old has played 86 Tests and 82 shortest format games so far for India.

Kohli played a knock of 89 runs including two sixes and seven fours in the ongoing game against Australia. In pursuit of 390, India have lost four wickets so far.

Men in Blues' hopes to get over the line is alive as Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul are currently leading the run-chase.

Earlier, Steve Smith and David Warner played knocks of 104 and 83 respectively as Australia posted a total of 389/4 against India. Opting to bat first, Australia once again got off to a flier as Warner and Aaron Finch hammered the Indian bowlers all around the park. Both batters went past their 50-run mark and the duo stitched together a partnership of more than 100 runs for the third consecutive time in ODI cricket.

The duo went on to form a partnership of 142 runs and it was Mohammad Shami who finally ended Finch's (60) stint at the crease in the 23rd over. Soon after, Warner (83) was also sent back to the pavilion via a run-out in the 26th over, and this reduced Australia to 156/2.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith got together at the crease and the duo ensured that the side does not more wickets in a cluster. Smith brought up his century in the 41st over of the innings. This was Smith's second consecutive century against India. However, Smith (104) was sent back to the pavilion in the 42nd over by Hardik Pandya and this brought an end to a 136-run stand between Smith and Labuschagne.

In the final eight overs, Labuschagne and Maxwell added 93 more runs to Australia's total and as a result, the side posted a total of more than the 380-run mark. Labuschagne was dismissed after playing a knock of 70 runs while Maxwell remained unbeaten on 63. (ANI)

