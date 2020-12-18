Adelaide, Dec 18 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the first Test between India and Australia.

India first innings: 244 allout

Australia first innings:

Matthew Wade

lbw b Bumrah

8

Joe Burns

lbw b Bumrah

8

Marnus Labuschagne

batting

43

Steven Smith

c Rahane b Ashwin

1

Travis Head

c and b Ashwin

7

Cameron Green

c Kohli b Ashwin

11

Tim Paine

batting

9

Extras: (LB-2)

2

Total: (5 wkts, 48 Overs)

92

Fall of Wickets: 16-1, 29-2, 45-3, 65-4, 79-5.

Bowler: Umesh Yadav 10-4-19-0, Jasprit Bumrah 14-7-21-2, Mohammed Shami 13-4-23-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 11-0-27-3. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)