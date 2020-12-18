Adelaide, Dec 18 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the first Test between India and Australia.
India first innings: 244 allout
Australia first innings:
Matthew Wade
lbw b Bumrah
8
Joe Burns
lbw b Bumrah
8
Marnus Labuschagne
batting
43
Steven Smith
c Rahane b Ashwin
1
Travis Head
c and b Ashwin
7
Cameron Green
c Kohli b Ashwin
11
Tim Paine
batting
9
Extras: (LB-2)
2
Total: (5 wkts, 48 Overs)
92
Fall of Wickets: 16-1, 29-2, 45-3, 65-4, 79-5.
Bowler: Umesh Yadav 10-4-19-0, Jasprit Bumrah 14-7-21-2, Mohammed Shami 13-4-23-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 11-0-27-3. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)