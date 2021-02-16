New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): India fielding coach R Sridhar on Monday applauded spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round performance in the ongoing second Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

After taking a five-wicket haul on Sunday, Ashwin came to rescue India with the bat on day three and amassed the fifth ton of his Test career. His 108-run knock helped the side to reach a respectable total in the second innings on the spinning wicket.

He was also involved with the skipper Virat Kohli in the 96-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

"When he bowled, the pitch appeared like a rank turner, when he batted it looked like a flat batting pitch. Take a bow @ashwinravi99, you're truly a modern day legend. What a performance!!! #ashwin #INDvsENG," Sridhar tweeted.

Fielding coach further added that Kohli, who scored 62 runs, gave a master class on how to build an innings on a turning pitch.

"At the other end, @imVkohli quietly gave a master class on how to build an Innings on a turning pitch.#moderndaymaster #INDvsENG," Sridhar added.

Ashwin's scintillating century and early wickets helped India to dominate on day three after setting a 482 target.

At stumps on day three, England's score read 53/3 with skipper Joe Root and Dan Lawrence still unbeaten on two and 19 runs respectively. Visitors still require 429 runs to win the game.

Axar Patel bagged two scalps while Ashwin clinched one wicket in the second innings. Openers Dom Sibley (3) and Rory Burns (25) failed to provide a solid stand for the visitors and were picked by Patel and Ashwin respectively.

After losing openers early, England sent Jack Leach as nightwatchman but that move also did not work for the visitors. Leach was sent back to the pavilion on a single ball duck by Patel. Root and Lawrence played cautiously and made sure that the side did not suffer any hiccup on the day. (ANI)

