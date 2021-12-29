Centurion, Dec 29 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.
India 1st innings: 327
South Africa 1st innings: 197
India 2nd innings: (Overnight 16/1)
KL Rahul c Elgar b Lungi Ngidi 23
Mayank Agarwal c de Kock b Marco Jansen 4
Shardul Thakur c Mulder b Rabada 10
Cheteshwar Pujara batting 12
Virat Kohli batting 18
Extras: (B-5, LB-2, NB-5) 12
Total: (For 3 wickets in 32 Overs) 79
Fall of Wickets: 1-12, 2-34, 3-54
Bowing: Kagiso Rabada 11-3-24-1, Lungi Ngidi 7-2-24-1, Marco Jansen 7-4-14-1, Wiaan Mulder 7-4-10-0. PTI
