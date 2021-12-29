Centurion, Dec 29 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.

India 1st innings: 327

South Africa 1st innings: 197

India 2nd innings: (Overnight 16/1)

KL Rahul c Elgar b Lungi Ngidi 23

Mayank Agarwal c de Kock b Marco Jansen 4

Shardul Thakur c Mulder b Rabada 10

Cheteshwar Pujara batting 12

Virat Kohli batting 18

Extras: (B-5, LB-2, NB-5) 12

Total: (For 3 wickets in 32 Overs) 79

Fall of Wickets: 1-12, 2-34, 3-54

Bowing: Kagiso Rabada 11-3-24-1, Lungi Ngidi 7-2-24-1, Marco Jansen 7-4-14-1, Wiaan Mulder 7-4-10-0. PTI

