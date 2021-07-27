India and Sri lanka will now meet in the second T20I on Wednesday (Image: BCCI)

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 27 (ANI): The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played on July 28, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Tuesday.

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya has tested positive following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning.

"The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India originally scheduled to be played on July 27 has been pushed forward by a day and will now take place on Wednesday, July 28," BCCI said in a statement.

"Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts.

"The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad," it added.

The third T20I between both sides will go ahead as scheduled on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, ANI had reported that Krunal has tested COVID-19 positive and that forced the two teams to go into isolation till reports come in of the rest of the players.

"Krunal has tested positive and the T20I on Tuesday has been postponed and will happen on Wednesday if all the others test negative. The players are currently isolating," the source said.

This puts a question mark on opener Prithvi Shaw as well as Suryakumar Yadav as they were set to travel to England as a replacement for the Test series against England.

The BCCI on Monday informed that the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements for the upcoming Test series against England as all-rounder Washington Sundar, batsman Shubman Gill and pacer Avesh Khan have been ruled out of the tour due to injuries.

As per the release, Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger during the three-day practice game against County Select XI.

However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. As a result, the spinner has been ruled out of the remainder of the England tour.

Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He is ruled out of India's Tour of England. (ANI)

