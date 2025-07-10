Sports News | India A Hockey Team Beats Ireland 6-0 on European Tour

Eindhoven (Netherlands), Jul 10 (PTI) The India A men's hockey team continued its dominant run on the European tour, inflicting a crushing 6-0 defeat on Ireland at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood here.

This is the second successive win for India A against Ireland, who they beat 6-1 in the tour opener.

Uttam Singh opened the scoring for India A, following which captain Sanjay made it 2-0.

Midfielder Mohammed Raheel Mouseen then scored impressive back-to-back goals, followed by a goal each by Amandeep Lakra and Varun Kumar as India A gave a good account of themselves.

They will next play France on Saturday.

Coach Shivendra Singh said the team will look to build on the fine performances against Ireland when they take on France.

"We've had two really good matches against Ireland, and I'm happy with how the players are shaping up. We'll play the French team next and hopefully deliver an equally impressive performance," he said.

Besides Ireland and France, India will also play against England, Belgium and hosts The Netherlands over the course of two weeks.

