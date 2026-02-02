New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad of India A for their two warm-up games ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Ayush Badoni is set to captain the Men in Blue's A side. Notably, Tilak Varma, who is also in the senior men's squad for the World Cup and recently underwent surgery, has also been named in the squad.

India A will play against the USA on February 2 in their first warm-up fixture of the T20 World Cup. The Ayush Badoni-led side will then square off against Namibia on February 6 in their second warm-up fixture of the marquee tournament.

Also Read | ISPL 2026: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Moments Go Viral Amid 'Love Jihad' Slogans After Tiigers of Kolkata vs Ahmedabad Lions Match (Watch Video).

Notably, the senior men's side is also slated to play a warm-up match ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. They will face South Africa on February 4.

Squad: Ayush Badoni (c), Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel (wk), Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav.

Also Read | Is Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match Live Streaming Available?.

Meanwhile, led by Suryakumar Yadav, Team India has been in red-hot form in T20Is. In the recently-concluded five-match T20I series against New Zealand, India dominated the visitors and clinched the series by 4-1.

In their last T20I assignment and the fifth T20I of the series, India defeated New Zealand by 46 runs. A 43-ball 103 by Ishan Kishan, strong support from skipper Suryakumar Yadav (63 runs off 30 balls) and a five-wicket haul by Arshdeep Singh (5/51 in 4 overs) powered India to a dominant 46-run win over New Zealand. India posted a massive 271/5 after opting to bat, with Ishan Kishan sharing a 137-run partnership with Suryakumar.

Chasing 272, New Zealand fought back through Finn Allen's explosive 80 off 38 balls, but lost momentum as Arshdeep and Axar Patel (3/33 in 4 overs) struck at regular intervals. Arshdeep claimed his maiden T20I five-for as New Zealand were bowled out for 225 in 19.4 overs. The win helped India clinch the five-match T20I series 4-1. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)