Bengaluru, Jul 15 (PTI) India middle-order batter Devdutt Padikkal attracted the highest bid of Rs 13.20 lakh in the players auction held here on Tuesday ahead of this year's Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Devdutt was bought by Hubli Tigers ahead of the tournament which is set to take place between August 11 and 27 behind closed doors.

Abhinav Manohar, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and former India batter Manish Pandey received the second-highest bids, going to the Hubli Tigers and Mysuru Warriors respectively for Rs 12.20 lakh each.

Among the bowlers, Shivamogga Lions went big for Karnataka pacer Vidwath Kaverappa at Rs 10.80 lakh, while Bengaluru Blasters shelled out Rs 8.30 lakh for pacer Vidyadhar Patil.

The Shivamogga Lions bought India A batter Aneeshwar Gautam for Rs 8.20 lakh, while Mangaluru Dragons highlighted their auction day with the purchase of veteran Shreyas Gopal for Rs 8.60 lakh.

Each team will make two more additions to their squads with players from their respective catchment areas.

