Sylhet, Oct 13 (PTI) India beat Thailand by 74 runs to enter women's Asia Cup final here on Thursday.

Chasing 149 for a win, Thailand could only score 74 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Skipper Naruemol Chaiwai and Nattaya Boochatham scored 21 each for Thailand, while Deepti Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3 for 7.

Earlier, sent in to bat, India made 148 for six.

Shafali Verma made 42, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 36 and 27 respectively.

Sornnarin Tippoch was the best bowler for Thailand with figures of 3/24.

Brief Scores:

India: 148 for 6 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 42, Harmanpreet Kaur 36; Sornnarin Tippoch 3/24).

Thailand: 74 for 9 in 20 overs (Naruemol Chaiwai 21, Nattaya Boochatham 21; Deepti Sharma 3/7).

