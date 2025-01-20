Mumbai, January 20: India captain Rohit Sharma and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, were on Monday named in Mumbai's squad for their Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu and Kashmir. starting Januray 23 at MCA-BKC Ground here. The team will continue to be led by the seasoned Ajinkya Rahane. Rohit had confirmed his participation for the next round of the Ranji Trophy match on Saturday. Rohit Sharma Says He Wants To Bring Champions Trophy 2025 to Wankhede for Another Round of Celebrations During Stadium's 50th Anniversary Celebrations (Watch Video).

Of late there have been questions over Rohit's form in the longest format after his forgettable outing in his last eight Tests, including against New Zealand at home and against Australia Down Under. The BCCI recently made it mandatory for all contracted India players to participate in domestic cricket except when there are fitness issues.

