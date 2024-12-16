Lausanne [Switzerland], December 16 (ANI): Finishing in the top 5 positions of the Women's Asia Junior Cup 2024 played in Muscat (Oman), India, China, Japan, Korea and Malaysia have qualified for the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup Chile 2025 which, for the very first time, has been expanded to include 24 teams from around the world!

FIH President Tayyab Ikram said: "Congratulations to all five Asian teams that have qualified for next year's FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup that will be played in Chile, with 24 teams for the first time. A special mention to India for being crowned 2024 Junior Asian Cup Champions! I'd also like to extend sincerest thanks to Oman for having, once more, put together such fantastic events, with both women's and men's Asia Junior Cups."

India, China, Japan and Korea finished in the top 2 spots of their respective pools, therefore qualifying not only for the semi-finals of the tournament but also securing their ticket to the World Cup.

As the last spot for the World Cup was to go to the team finishing fifth, the 5-8 place classification matches became really exciting! Thailand and Malaysia defeated Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong, China respectively to move on to the 5th-6th place match. Malaysia came away with a victory in the crucial match-up to become the last Asian team to qualify for the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup Chile 2025.

The first semi-final of the 2024 Women's Asia Junior Cup pitted India against Japan. Scoring 3 goals in the first quarter, the young Indians won (3-1) and qualified for the Final. In the other semi-final, China beat Korea (4-1), scoring a goal in each quarter.

In the group stage, China defeated India. Therefore, the Final offered a chance for the Indians to take their revenge. And they managed to do so, winning the penalty shootouts (3-2) after a 1-1 draw. The score of the match for third place was identical, with Korea defeating Japan (1-1, 3-2 PSO). (ANI)

