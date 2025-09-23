Mumbai, September 23: India have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the third and deciding Women's ODI in New Delhi. Australia defeated India by 43 runs in a record outing, which saw hundreds from Beth Mooney and Smriti Mandhana. India were found to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. GS Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction, as per the ICC website. IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025: Smriti Mandhana’s Record Century Goes in Vain As India Suffers Series Defeat Against Australia.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. This was the last outing for either side before the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, which is being hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

India kick off their tournament in Guwahati on September 30 against Sri Lanka, whereas Australia begin their run the following day in Indore against New Zealand. IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025: Beth Mooney Predicts Special Outing for Australia in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Despite the defeat, Mandhana etched her name in the record books by scoring the fastest century by any Indian in ODI cricket, reaching the milestone in just 50 balls. India's batting wizard Virat Kohli had the fastest ODI century for India, following his 52-ball effort against Australia in Jaipur in 2013. However, his reign ended after 12 years at the hands of Mandhana with a walloping century.

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)