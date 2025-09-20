New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Smriti Mandhana's record-breaking effort went in vain as India slipped to a 43-run defeat in the 3rd ODI and the three-match series fell out of the hosts' hands and ended with a 2-1 loss against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

In pursuit of an impregnable 413-run target, Mandhana, who cantered to her 13th ODI ton in just 50 balls, the joint-second highest in the format and the fastest for India, proved insufficient in salvaging a win for her side. India tallied 369 in 47 overs, the highest that they have managed in the format, yet it wasn't enough to script victory.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 vs Pakistan: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs PAK Super Four Match in Dubai.

Mandhana, the fifth-highest run-scorer in the women's ODIs, set the tone with her flamboyant style after Pratika Rawal (10) and Harleen Deol (11) were dismissed before they could create an impact in the run-fest.

The in-form southpaw kept India's slim hopes of gunning down the target alive, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur playing the second fiddle. The experienced duo went from strength to strength en route to a 121-run partnership. During their stay together at the crease, Mandhana notched the joint-fastest ton in women's ODIs with a towering maximum off Alana King in the 18th over.

Also Read | Why Are Sri Lankan Players Wearing Black Armbands During SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match? Know Reason.

A couple of overs later, Harmanpreet roared to a 32-ball fifty by cutting the ball for a boundary. With the delightful shot, she completed 8,000 runs across all formats. It appeared as if the Indian skipper was struggling with cramps as physios came out to treat her moments before her dismissal.

The slight pause conspired against India and led to Harmanpreet being pinned in front of the stumps by Kim Garth after possibly a lapse in concentration. Mandhana (125 off 63) followed the route that led back to the dugout in the next over after dispatching the ball into Ashleigh Gardner's hands off Grace Harris.

Richa Ghosh got run out after a run-a-ball six while Radha Yadav perished against Georgia Wareham. When all hope seemed to have faded away, Deepti Sharma delivered a spectacle with a rollicking 72 off 58, with Sneh Rana (35 off 41) playing the perfect companion. However, the late surge eventually died out when Tahlia McGrath removed Deepti. Sneh stayed on for a while but lost the battle against Megan Schutt. Kim Garth delivered the decisive blow by dismissing Renuka Singh Thakur, forcing India to unravel on 369 in 47 overs.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Australia capitalised on the benign conditions prevailing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Captain Alyssa Healy (30 off 18) and Georgia Voll raised a 43-run opening stand within the blink of an eye in 4.2 overs, before the former holed it out to her counterpart, Harmanpreet Kaur, off Kranti Goud.

After Healy's fall, Voll donned the aggressor's role while Ellyse Perry held the other end with composure. They added a 107-run partnership for the second wicket while toying with the field. It was a one-sided traffic, but Sneh Rana broke the momentum with a wicket out of nowhere.

Voll went after Rana's spinning delivery and gave away a top edge to substitute fielder Uma Chetry and returned with a rapid 81(68). Perry (68 off 72) continued to stay at the crease and stitched a 106-run stand with Beth Mooney, but floundered against Arundhati Reddy's pace.

Ashleigh Gardner played a fiery 39(24) cameo, setting the stage perfectly for Mooney to leave the hosts bamboozled. She unleashed a fusillade of boundaries and celebrated her century in 57 balls, levelling former Australian cricketer Karen Rolton's record for now the third-fastest ton in women ODIs.

Her sizzling exploits came to a bitter end after she was caught short of the crease and was run out on 138(75) in 44.3 overs. As she walked towards the dressing room, Australia's sudden collapse got underway. From 379/6 in 44.3 overs, Australia bundled out on 412 in 47.5 overs, the sixth-highest total in the history of women's ODIs.

Brief Scores: Australia 412 (Beth Mooney 138, Georgia Voll 81; Arundhati Reddy 3-86) vs India 369 (Smriti Mandhana 125, Deepti Sharma 72; Kim Garth 3-69). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)