Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Team India registered their record-extending 44th 200-plus score in Men's T20I cricket on Wednesday. The Men in Blue achieved this feat during the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

In the first T20I, India hammered 238/7 batting first, their 44th 200-plus score in T20I cricket. South Africa are second with eight 200-plus scores in the format, followed by Australia with seven and Sri Lanka with six.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Shares Appreciation Post for Gautam Gambhir, Calls Indian Men’s Cricket Team Coach ‘Man With the Toughest Job After PM’ (See Pic).

India's 44th 200-plus score is also the most in T20 cricket, surpassing Somerset, who have notched up 40 200-plus totals in the shortest format.

Abhishek Sharma scripts history: After playing a blistering knock of 84 runs off 35 balls, including five fours and eight towering sixes, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma shattered the record of West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell to become the fastest player to reach the 5000-run landmark in T20 cricket in terms of balls.

Also Read | Where to Watch Ireland vs Italy 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast In India.

Abhishek Sharma reached the landmark in 2988 deliveries, whereas all-rounder Andre Russell reached it in 2942 balls.

Additionally, a 22-ball fifty by Abhishek Sharma was also the quickest fifty in terms of balls faced for India against New Zealand in T20Is. The previous fastest was 23 balls each by KL Rahul (Auckland, 2020) & Rohit Sharma (Hamilton, 2020).

Coming to the match, a blistering knock by opener Abhishek Sharma and valuable contributions from Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh and captain Suryakumar Yadav helped Team India to post a daunting 238/7 runs in 20 overs against New Zealand in the first T20I.

Indian captain Suryakumar made 32 off 22 deliveries, including four boundaries and one six.

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi dismissed dangerous Abhishek Sharma for 84 runs (35 balls, five fours and eight sixes). Hardik Pandya scored 25 runs off 16 deliveries, including three fours and one six.

Towards the end, left-handed batter Rinku slammed an unbeaten 44 off 20 deliveries, including four boundaries and three sixes as India made 238/7 in 20 overs. With the ball, speedster Jacob Duffy (2/27) had good figures for New Zealand.

Brief scores: India 238/7 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 84, Rinku Singh 44*; Jacob Duffy 2/27) vs New Zealand. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)