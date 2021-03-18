Raipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends defeated West Indies Legends by 13 runs to storm into the summit clash of the Road Safety World Series T20 here.

Tendulkar (65) led the way with a half century after Virender Sehwag's entertaining cameo and Yuvraj Singh's six-hitting spree to post 218 for three in last night's semi-final clash.

Chasing 219, West Indies were restricted to 206 for six.

Pacer R Vinay Kumar took two West Indian wickets -- captain Brian Lara (46) and Tino Best -- at a crucial juncture in the 18th over that brought India back into the game.

Dwayne Smith's 63 (36b, 9x4s, 2x6s) and Narsingh Deonarine's 59 (44b, 5x4s, 2x6s) went in vain as West Indies could not repeat their performance against the England Legends and bowed out.

Earlier put into bat, Indian Legends posted 200 plus target in their second successive game.

Besides Tendulkar, Yuvraj played an unbeaten 20-ball 49 whirlwind knock, laced with six sixes and a four, to take India Legends past 200.

Sehwag (35, 17b, 5x4s, 1x6), Yusuf Pathan (37) and Mohammed Kaif (27) too contributed with the bat for the hosts.

Yuvraj slammed six sixes in the last two overs. The 19th over saw Yuvraj hit leggie Mahendra Nagamootoo for four hits over the rope while the next two came in the last over of Suleiman Benn.

Brief scores: India Legends 218 for 3 (Sachin Tendulkar 65, Yuvraj Singh 49*; Tino Best 2/25) beat West Indies Legends 206/6 (Dwayne Smith 63, Narsingh Donarine 59*; R Vinay Kumar 2/26) by 12 runs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)