Chattogram, Dec 17 (PTI) Axar Patel grabbed three wickets to guide India closer to victory against Bangladesh at stumps on day four of the first Test here on Saturday.

Set a stiff target of 513, Bangladesh ended the penultimate day on 272/6 with India needing four wickets to win the opening Test.

After going wicketless in the opening session, Indian bowlers picked six wickets in the remaining two sessions.

Umesh Yadav (1/27), Ravichandran Aswhin (1/75) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/69) picked a wicket each.

For Bangladesh, debutant Zakir Hasan (100) scored a century while opener Najmul Hossain Shanto (62) hit a fifty.

Brief Scores:

India: 404 and 258/2.

Bangladesh: 150 and 272 for 6 in 102 overs (Zakir Hasan 100, Najmul Hossain Shanto 67; Axar Patel 3/50).

