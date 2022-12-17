Arsenal have been brilliant in the wins over AC Milan and Lyon in the winter friendlies in Dubai and will now turn their focus on defeating Juventus at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are top of the English Premier League and currently enjoy a five-point lead over Manchester City, their closest rival. The Gunners have not played the level of swashbuckling football they have done in the opening half of this campaign for ages and this has given their fans a lot of belief. Mikel Arteta has taken his time settling in at the club but the Londoners are not reaping the benefits of the patience shown with him. Opponents Juventus are third in the Serie A and ended the pre–World Cup phase with five wins in the league in their last five games. They can be a bit of a tough nut to crack when in full flow. Arsenal versus Juventus will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 11:30 pm IST. Sergio Busquets, Spanish Football Legend, Retires From International Football After FIFA World Cup 2022 Exit

Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale, Takehrio Tomiyasu and Gabriel Martinelli are all set to return to first-team training this week but are not available against Juventus. Matt Turner and Granit Xhaka will start for the home team alongside Oleksandr Zinchenko. Martin Odegaard is crucial as the no 10 for Arsenal and his link up play with Eddie Nketiah is crucial.

Juventus are missing several key first-team players owing to injuries and World Cup participation. While Angelo Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Adrien Rabiot are active players that will feature in the finals, Alex Sandro and Dusan Vlahovic are on vacation after their teams were knocked out. Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa are long-term absentees for the Italian side leaving Moise Kean as the only recognized star that will start against Arsenal.

When is Arsenal VS Juventus Friendly? Know Date, Time And Venue

English Premier League leaders Arsenal will face Juventus in a mid-season friendly match. The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium, London at 11.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 17. FIFA Plans World Series of Intercontinental Friendly Tournaments, Says Gianni Infantino

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Juventus, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of this. Hence, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of the action in the Arsenal vs Juventus mid-season friendly on their TV sets.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Juventus, Club Friendlies 2022?

Fans can however, watch live streaming of this match. According to Juventus' official website, live streaming of this match would be provided on JTV, in English commentary and that too, for free. Arsenal.com is also expected to provide live streaming of this clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2022 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).